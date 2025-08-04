Ventura Police Boost Patrols for County Fair Safety

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Fair is officially underway, drawing large crowds and heavy traffic to the area.

In response, Ventura police are stepping up patrols and increasing traffic enforcement near the fairgrounds to ensure public safety.

Officers are urging drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and follow all posted signs and traffic signals. Police are also working closely with fair organizers to help manage the flow of both vehicles and people entering and exiting the fairgrounds.

“Fair’s location is in arguably one of the worst places in town with the ability to get in and get out of it,” said Ventura Police Officer Davis Curtis. “The cones you’re sitting around direct traffic in the safest way possible that we’ve developed — just making sure everybody’s moving with traffic and staying attentive while coming to the fair.”

The fair runs through Sunday, August 10th, and police say safety will remain a top priority throughout the week.

