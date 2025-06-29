Safe and Sane Fireworks can be sold for one week prior to Fourth of July celebrations in some cities

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Safe and Sane Fireworks are allowed to be sold in Santa Maria for one week leading up to the Fourth of July.

Nonprofit booths are selling fireworks this year, including the Orcutt Academy High School Robotics Team.

Sales have strict rules and regulations, and the seller and buyer must adhere to these to prevent injuries and fires.

Sales are also permitted in Fillmore. Booths will be set up along Highway 126, but fireworks are not supposed to leave the city limits.

The sale and usage will be legal in both cities through July 5th at noon.