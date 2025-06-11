Local Law Enforcement Respond to Mass ICE Protests in Los Angeles

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have sparked fear all around the country, but now President Trump's immigration enforcement is beginning to affect communities here on the Central Coast.

On Tuesday, hundreds of community members took to the streets in Oxnard, outraged by the detainment of several field workers in Camarillo and Oxnard.

Protests against ICE operations and mass deportations are popping up all around the country, and further escalated by heavy military presence deployed by the Trump administration. As of June 11th, the Los Angeles Police Department says at least 200 people have been arrested since protests erupted on June 6th.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department has deployed 32 deputies to Los Angeles in coordination with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, but will not assisting in ICE operations.

"The resources that we sent down to the Los Angeles area are members of our sheriff's response team and our special enforcement team, and these are deputies that are specially trained in um civil unrest," said Santa Barbara County PIO, Raquel Zick. "They are strictly helping out with law enforcement. They are not conducting any sort of ICE enforcement or immigration enforcement."

Santa Barbara Chief of Police, Kelly Gordon released a statement affirming this message:

"I want to be very clear our police department is here to serve and protect all members of our community, regardless of immigration status. In accordance with California law and our department’s long-standing policy, we do not participate in federal immigration enforcement activities."

Ventura County Sheriff's Department has also sent 44 deputies to Los Angeles to merely assist local law enforcement.

Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites released a statement clarifying that the department does not participate in or assist with federal immigration enforcement. The mayor of Oxnard also posted on Instagram to reassure residents that the city was not involved in the raids.

"While I acknowledge the importance of upholding immigration laws, it is also crucial that this is done fairly and justly," said Oxnard Mayor, Luis McArthur in his statement. "The mission of the Oxnard Police Department, where I spent 35 years, is to protect and serve everyone, without any consideration of their legal status. There are members of our community, and I want to assure everyone that Oxnard officers will not engage in any field operations with ICE."

Tensions are expected to escalate this weekend. "No Kings" protests are scheduled in communities across the Central Coast this Saturday, the same day as President Trump's birthday.

