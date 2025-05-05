Santa Barbara Aggressively Paves in Several Areas prior to shifting funds for New Police Headquarters 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Miles of asphalt have been spread in many locations around Santa Barbara to start the year and the funds for those projects will be shifting soon as the city begins building a new police headquarters.

The funds come from a 2017 voter approved Measure C sales tax that generates an estimated $20-million annually. That has smoothed out some concerns about funding key projects. The road work was overdue in several locations with broken roads, potholes, and faded crosswalks.

The work in recent months has brought a fresh look to streets including San Andres, Haley, Victoria, State and Anacapa. In 2023 the city paved 126 blocks.

The city is in the development mode for the new police headquarters on Cota St. at Santa Barbara St. Some of the funds from the same source, Measure C will be shifted towards that project which is expected to exceed $100-million. Work is underway with the tree removal completed.

There will still be funding within Measure C for infrastructure projects based on a priority list.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)