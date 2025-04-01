City of Santa Maria identified as having Wildfire Risk for the First Time Ever

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - For the first time ever, California fire officials have identified the City of Santa Maria as having the potential risk of a wildfire.

New wildfire risk maps recently released by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) show parts of Santa Maria with a "moderate" designation for wildfire risk.

The two areas within the city limits with the moderate designation are in the northeast corner of the city along the Santa Maria River, and in the southwest portion around the Pioneer Park area.

The CAL FIRE maps were updated for the first time in 14 years and rank fire likelihood in certain areas from Moderate, High, or Very High.

No parts of Santa Maria were given a designation of High or Very High.

The three wildfire fire designations are based on consistent statewide criteria, including fuel loading, slope, fire weather, and other contributing factor such as wind patterns, that may influence the likelihood and behavior of wildfire.

According to Santa Maria, the city's draft map was first published on March 10th and is now available for public review and comment.

In accordance with State law, the Santa Maria City Council must adopt and designate updated zones by ordinance within 120 days of receipt.