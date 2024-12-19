Police join social drinkers at bars to talk about impairment and DUI awareness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara police officer might be next to you at a local bar this evening. The “Know Your Limit” campaign is heading out to chat with people having drinks.

This is an educational campaign to help people know their blood alcohol level. On the spot breathalyzer tests will take place.

Police say, this is not an enforcement effort. There will also be information on how different types of drinks can impact you.

They will also remind people that a (Driving Under the Influence) DUI offense could end up costing you up to $13,000.