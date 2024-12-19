Skip to Content
Police join social drinkers at bars to talk about impairment and DUI awareness

Santa Barbara Police will be going to bars to educate people on the impacts of drinks.
John Palminteri
By
Published 11:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara police officer might be next to you at a local bar this evening. The “Know Your Limit” campaign is heading out to chat with people having drinks.

This is an educational campaign to help people know their blood alcohol level. On the spot breathalyzer tests will take place.

Police say, this is not an enforcement effort. There will also be information on how different types of drinks can impact you.

They will also remind people that a (Driving Under the Influence) DUI offense could end up costing you up to $13,000.

