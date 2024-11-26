Santa Maria police asking for community aid finding missing mother and child

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for community aid to help find a missing 26-year-old mother Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Garcia and her two-year-old son Christopher.

The pair were last seen by family at their home on the afternoon of Nov. 5 at the 300 block of W. Newlove Drive, according to the SMPD.

The mother does not have access to a cellphone, money, a vehicle or credit and debit cards and hasn't had contact with her family since going missing, according to SMPD investigators.

It is unknown what clothes the pair wore at the time of their disappearance but Hernandez Garcia stands five feet tall with black hair and brown eyes, weighing 140 pounds.

Her son is two feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes as well, detailed the SMPD.

Those with information on the family's whereabouts are asked to contact the SMPD via phone.