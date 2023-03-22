Cleanup from damaging wind event continues in Carpinteria



CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The cleanup from awnings and broken pieces of mobile homes continues in Carpinteria after a major wind event Tuesday.



It happened about 5:45 p.m. about the same time hail and thunder were reported in the area.

The swirling winds began tearing through the Sandpiper Mobile Home Park on Via Real at Cravens.

Debris was flying in a circle in the air.



Several residents say it was a small, quick tornado, but it was not verified.



No one was hurt.

All residents remained in their spots without help from the American Red Cross.



The National Weather Service is checking to see the damage and try to determine what hit the area.

Some greenhouses next door had damage. They were empty and the property is in transition as part of a sale.



