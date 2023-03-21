Skip to Content
Weather event blows through Carpinteria

Peter Hernandez contributed

CARPINTERIA, Calif.- People in and around Sandpiper Village in Carpinteria are wondering what kind of weather event they saw during Tuesday's storm.

Kirsten Lieder who lives in the mobile village said this has only happened one other time.

"It was spiraling through the air like flashes. There was hail and there was thunder before."

Neighbors said there was damage and they think it may have been a tornado.

"I heard a growling noise, "said Lieder.

It sent things flying into the air and blew through the neighborhood.

