Rollover crashes on Santa Barbara area streets lead to more safety warnings for drivers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Whether it's a distraction, speed or another factor, rollover traffic collisions have been seen in high numbers in the last 18 to 24 months on surfaces streets in and around Santa Barbara.

Often they involve more than one vehicle, and generally one that is parked based on NewsChannel 3 coverage both during daytime hours and in the overnight.

Santa Barbara Police are advising drivers to be aware of just how rollovers take place, and it doesn't have to be an unusual occurance.

Simply clipping the back quarter panel of a parked car can careen you vehicle on three wheels, and pushed by the physics of driving you could find yourself in a vehicle that is on its side of upside down.

At high speeds occupants can sustain serious injuries or die.

Ofter firefighters arrive to find someone trapped and in need of a special extrication plan.

Some of the issues linked to rollovers include an impaired driver through drugs or alcohol, a driver who is drowsy due to lack of sleep, a distracted driver with the use of electronics or by other people in the car, and an under maintained vehicle, such as one with a low or flat tire.

High profile vehicles, or SUV's can also have an easier time of rolling over by their design.

