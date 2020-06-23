More volunteers needed at Red Cross shelters on the Central Coast

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The American Red Cross Central California Region says it needs more volunteers for the newly redesigned emergency shelters.

With COVID-19 rules, there's more spacing, sanitation stations, and check in procedures.

A space that may have been enough in the past, may now require a second or third location.

American Red Cross Central Region Chief Executive Officer Tony Briggs says, "looking at this now we know we are going to need 100 to 200 more volunteers. When you are trained you are in the cadre of volunteers. When we need shelters opened up we are going to give you a call, you have already been trained and you can jump right in and you can help. "

To sign up as a Red Cross volunteer and go through training go to:

American Red Cross.

Previous coverage: Evacuation centers spread out services to meet COVID-19 safety protocols