Evacuation centers spread out services to meet COVID-19 safety protocols

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In an area that's been known for large scale evacuations due to fire and natural disasters, Santa Barbara County is pre-planning how shelters will be set up for the next big one.

The American Red Cross and the Office of Emergency Management have been working on a variety of responses to help evacuees find a safe, and clean place when they are asked to leave their home.

This includes more sanitation stations, spacing of cots, and additional locations to avoid crowded gyms and other designated sites.

Some testing has taken place locally.

In other areas of the country where severe weather has hit, the real time implementation of the evacuation shelters has taken place.

