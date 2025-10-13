Rabbi Daniel Brenner reacts to hostage release

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif, (KEYT) Some members of the Jewish community watched the celebration in Israel until 1 a.m. at Congregation B'nai B'rith.

Thanks to Rabbi Belle Michael, who is from Israel, they have been in touch with the families of hostages.

They were worried something might delay the release overnight.

They broke out in applause as they learned the 20 survivors held captive for more than 2 years were being reunited with their families.

Senior Rabbi Daniel Brenner said they have been waiting for this special moment.

"This has been such a journey we don't lose hope, we don't give up, we cherish life and we celebrate that they are with us again.," said Brenner, "We don't want to return to war and the hope is that this continues on and that these intractable parties come less intractable that there is future that is positive for Israelis and positive for Palestinians and positive for everyone and that is the real hope here."

Brenner said the opposite of war is not peace, the opposite of war is not fighting!

He said you have to work for peace.

For more information visit https://cbbsb.org