TAKE A LOOK AT THIS: “Just Spotted on State Street”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Scenic Santa Barbara has a lot of picturesque locations that attract many tourists from all over the world. So when a local saw what appeared to be a man wearing short-shorts and standing on their toes he had to do a double-take.

The man known as Shadoe Fox on Reddit said he was walking home from the gym when he saw the optic illusion.

"I spotted it and it took me a moment to understand what was going on," said Fox.

He took a picture of what he saw and shared in on the Santa Barbara subreddit page with the caption, "Just Spotted on State Street."

One person comment on the reddit, "This took me ages to figure out what was happening," and another person commented that they were confused why people were "hating on this dude's glorious legs."

Fox has since posted the photo in other subreddits including "Accidental Comedy" and "Confusing Perspective".