Authorities Clarify Orcutt Park “Body Dumping Video” Filmed on Meta Glasses

ORCUTT, Calif. – A Santa Maria father thought he filmed a woman's body being dumped in an Orcutt park, but authorities say the video doesn't show the full picture.

On Tuesday, Michael Zoppo took his young son to Waller Park in Orcutt to play. He was recording his son climbing up a tree with his Meta Glasses, which he bought a couple of months earlier. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw a car pull up and, moments later, a woman's body on the asphalt.

"Right away I wasn't sure what was happening," said Zoppo. "We left the scene with an uncertainty too, just because she wasn't responsive with the paramedics or the sheriff."

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office clarified that the woman in the video was heavily intoxicated, and what the video doesn't show is that she got out of the car on her own.

"Because I did have a tree obscuring as well but then I just saw a mass like a body mass come out of the car. I didn't see someone step out of the car. So that was my immediate attention getter was just something fast coming out of the car," said Zoppo.

Zoppo saw the driver make a wrong turn out of the park, which gave him enough time to call 911 using his Meta Glasses and provide dispatch with a license plate number.

"I felt like that's what I had to do at the moment. I had to react," said Zoppo. "There's someone face down in the asphalt. It's — do I walk away and leave them there or do I take action?"

First responders were able to arrest the 67-year-old driver before he got away, and a medical crew was able to treat the intoxicated woman.

A Sheriff's spokesperson said both the driver and the woman had multiple warrants.

The driver was charged with concealing a dirk or dagger, but it is unclear if that was one of the warrants for his arrest. The Northern Santa Barbara County Jail says he is no longer in custody.

It is unclear if the driver was intoxicated too, and the details of the woman's warrants have not been released.

We will provide further information on this incident as it becomes available.

