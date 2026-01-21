What is Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ and who is joining? Here’s what to know



(CNN) — US President Donald Trump is struggling to attract Western allies to his “Board of Peace,” but has, so far, garnered the support of Middle Eastern monarchs, the man known as Europe’s last dictator, and at least one leader wanted for alleged war crimes.

Trump has invited dozens of countries to join the board that seeks to resolve global conflicts, but its remit has alarmed several US allies, as has the US leader’s comment that it “might” replace the United Nations.

The board, indefinitely chaired by Trump, was originally conceived as a limited body tasked to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, which was decimated by Israel’s two-year war. But its purpose has since expanded to tackle conflicts the world over, and the charter draft, which was sent along with the invitations to join, does not even reference Gaza.

US adversaries Russia and China, as well as longtime repressive state Belarus, are among those invited to join the board, offering permanent seats for a $1 billion price tag. European allies, oil-rich gulf states, former Soviet republics and even the Pope have also received offers to join.

About 35 of the 50 invited nations are expected to attend a signing ceremony Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos, according to a senior administration official.

Here’s what to know about the board and who is, and isn’t, joining.

What is the Board of Peace?

Trump had initially floated the Board of Peace as part of a second phase of the US-brokered 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan in September.

The United Nations Security Council backed the plan in November – giving it international legitimacy – with a mandate for the board to oversee the demilitarization and rebuilding of Gaza.

But Trump had longer-term plans. The charter draft, obtained by CNN, describes the Board of Peace as an “international organization” promoting stability, peace and governance “in areas affected or threatened by conflict.”

Trump will serve as indefinite chairman of the board, possibly holding the post beyond his second term as president, according to the charter.

The “Board of Peace” will sit above a “founding Executive Board” that includes Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Who has accepted?

The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Bahrain, Pakistan, Turkey, Hungary, Morocco, Kosovo, Argentina and Paraguay have accepted Trump’s invitation. As have the central Asian states of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and Southeast Asian nations of Indonesia and Vietnam.

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is also on board, even though he has fumed at the inclusion of Turkish and Qatari officials on the Gaza executive board and faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Armenia and Azerbaijan, which signed a US-brokered peace agreement last year in a deal that would give the US exclusive development access to a critical transit corridor in the region, have also agreed.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, often described as Europe’s last dictator and a key ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has signed up.

“I have some controversial people on it,” Trump told CNN, referring to his claim that Putin has agreed to join. The Russian leader is yet to confirm his decision, although he has floated using Russian assets frozen in the US to pay the $1 billion fee for a permanent seat. Putin’s potential inclusion has raised alarm about how a country actively waging war could be involved in an effort to secure peace.

Canada’s Mark Carney, who has repeatedly railed against Trump ripping up the global “rules-based order” and imposing punishing tariffs, intends to join with conditions, saying the details, including financial ones, were yet to be worked out.

Who has declined?

Some nations have not committed either way while others have rejected invitations.

France and Norway have declined in part citing questions about how the Board of Peace would operate in conjunction with the UN.

China confirmed that it was invited but has not said whether it will join. A foreign ministry spokesperson on Wednesday said China “will stay firmly committed to safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was difficult to see being “together with Russia in any council,” and that “the issue is that Russia is our enemy, and Belarus is their ally.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said there could be constitutional issues with joining and she would not attend the signing ceremony. And Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she would give the invitation “careful consideration.”

What are the concerns?

Trump’s Board of Peace has been mired in controversy.

Diplomats, officials and world leaders have expressed major concerns over the expanded remit of the board, Trump’s indefinite chair, and the potential damage it could cause to the UN’s work.

Member states will serve for three-year terms, after which they must pay $1 billion for a permanent seat. The funds raised will go toward rebuilding Gaza, according to a US official, but the move has been criticized as being susceptible to corruption.

Trump’s comments that the board “might” replace the UN have compounded concerns that it may become a vehicle for him to supersede the body established 80 years ago to maintain global peace. The board’s charter mentions “institutions that have too often failed,” without naming the UN, an organization Trump has repeatedly criticized.

The UN’s top humanitarian official and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher told CNN Trump’s Board of Peace will not replace his organization.

“I’m clear and my colleagues are clear that the United Nations isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

