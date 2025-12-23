Email from ‘A’ at British royal family’s residence asked Ghislaine Maxwell for ‘inappropriate friends’

By Kara Fox, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — A person identified as “A” emailed the disgraced former British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell from the British royal family’s Scottish residence in 2001, asking whether she had “found me some new inappropriate friends,” according to newly released documents.

The email is part of a series of messages exchanged in 2001 and 2002 between Maxwell and someone using the email alias “The Invisible Man,” contained in a trove of files released Tuesday by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The emails are signed “A.”

The writer is not explicitly identified as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, but the former prince was introduced to Epstein in 1999 by Maxwell, Epstein’s then-girlfriend and now a convicted sex offender. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

In an email to Maxwell on August 16, 2001, person “A” wrote that “I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family.”

“How’s LA?” “A” wrote in the email. “Have you found me some new inappropriate friends?”

Maxwell responded: “So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends.”

None of the emails suggest any wrongdoing. CNN has attempted to contact representatives of Mountbatten-Windsor for comment. Andrew has previously denied all of the allegations against him.

Balmoral, a private estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, is often used by the royal family as a summer residence. CNN has asked Buckingham Palace about the reference to Balmoral.

In the exchange with Maxwell, “A” added that that their “valet” – who they said had been with them since they were two – had recently died and that they had “left the RN.”

They wrote: “I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me. He was a real rock and almost a part of the family. If you have any good ideas as to how to get my mind back on track I’d be grateful for advice. See you real soon … I hope if you are coming over. A xxx,” the email closed.

Mountbatten-Windsor left the Royal Navy in July 2001, a month before the email exchange appears to have taken place.

A separate set of emails appears to show Maxwell helping plan a trip to Peru that involves “girls.”

In the emails dated between February and March 2002, Maxwell appears to act as a go-between for “A” and a man appearing to coordinate activities. In a February 27 email exchange with Maxwell, the apparent handler suggests he could offer “A” some sightseeing activities including horse riding and a private lunch near the sea, before asking: “About the girls … how old is he? I doubt it that he will find someone here, but we can try.”

Maxwell forwarded the email to “A,” whose email address appeared as “The Invisible Man.”

“A” responded that he was “overwhelmed at the kindness and generosity of the offers that are being made for me.”

He wrote that visiting the archeological site Nazca Lines “sounded interesting” and, “As for girls well I leave that entirely to you and (the handler).”

In a follow-up email, Maxwell said that “Andrew” would like to do some “sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families).”

She added: “I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun. He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw.”

“Call me if you have any questions – otherwise you can expect a very English sounding gentleman on the phone to call up and say hi. I told him it would be best if he made his plans directly with you,” Maxwell added.

On March 3, “A” told Maxwell he would call the Peruvian handler directly.

The former prince visited Peru in March 2002 on an official visit to mark the 50th anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. Images from the trip by Getty Images show the then-prince posing with firefighters in Lima.

Mountbatten-Windsor stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following a disastrous BBC interview over his ties to Epstein. However, the ongoing release of documents by the US government as well as the posthumous memoir of his accuser Virginia Giuffre ignited a firestorm of fresh scrutiny.

Andrew has denied all of Giuffre’s accusations and says he does not recall ever meeting her, despite a photo of the two taken together with Maxwell. In 2022, he paid a settlement to Giuffre settling a sex abuse lawsuit. Giuffre died by suicide in April.

The renewed spotlight on Andrew’s Epstein links in recent weeks pushed King Charles to strip his brother of his royal titles and order him out of his 30-room residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

