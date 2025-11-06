Malaysian court rules police and government responsible for pastor and activist abduction

Story by Associated Press

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) — The wives of a missing Malaysian Christian pastor and a Muslim activist, both abducted years ago in cases that drew international concern, won a landmark lawsuit after a court ruled the government and police were responsible for the men’s enforced disappearances.

The High Court on Wednesday found state involvement in the disappearances of both men and ordered police to reopen investigations into the cases. The decision marked the first judicial recognition in the case of enforced disappearance by Malaysian authorities, who have denied involvement.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers said Thursday it would appeal the court’s ruling in both cases.

Pastor Raymond Koh was seized by a group of masked men in a swift, military-style operation in broad daylight on Feb. 13, 2017 in central Selangor state, in an incident that was captured on CCTV. His whereabouts remain unknown. His family said Koh had received death threats and was under investigation for allegedly proselytizing to Muslims before he vanished.

Months earlier, Muslim activist Amri Che Mat disappeared under similar circumstances after leaving home in November 2016. Amri had been under watch by religious authorities for allegedly spreading Shiite teachings, a practice that is banned in Malaysia, which recognizes only the Sunni branch of Islam.

In addition to Koh, Muslims-turned-Christian preachers Joshua Hilmi and his wife Ruth Hilmi disappeared mysteriously six days after Amri in 2016. The disappearances raised fears of religious vigilantism at the time in the predominantly Muslim nation.

The court on Wednesday awarded more than 30 million ringgit ($7.2 million) in damages to Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, and 3 million ringgit ($717,000) to Amri’s wife, Noorhayati Mohamad Ariffin.

Liew, who has long campaigned for justice and accountability in the case, called the ruling a “historic and emotional milestone” for the family. She said the ruling affirmed what they had long believed — that police were responsible.

Despite earlier findings by Malaysia’s human rights commission and a special government taskforce that a police special branch was behind the disappearances, Liew said the government had taken no action.

“Though this will not bring Koh back, it is somewhat a vindication and closure for our family,” she said.

Noorhayati separately said she hopes those responsible for Amri’s disappearance will be brought to justice.

“There is still frustration because we still don’t have answers … whether Amri Che Mat is alive or dead,” she said.

UK-based rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide hailed the court’s ruling and urged the government to uncover the truth about Koh’s fate and his whereabouts.

“This is a landmark decision that demonstrates the judiciary’s independence by holding state actors accountable, and setting a legal precedent for cases involving enforced disappearance,” it said in a statement.

