17th-century painting allegedly stolen by Nazis during World War II recovered in Argentina

By Federico Jofre and Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — Argentine authorities recovered a 17th-century painting on Wednesday that was apparently stolen by the Nazis during World War II, the Mar del Plata Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement.

The work, “Portrait of a Lady” by Italian artist Giuseppe Ghislandi, was handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office by the lawyer representing two people investigated for the alleged theft and who have been detained since Monday, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

On Tuesday, the Prosecutor’s Office reported in a separate statement that it carried out four raids at different locations in Mar del Plata and placed two people under house arrest in the case: a descendant of Nazi official Friedrich Kadgien and her partner.

Both individuals will have a formal hearing on charges this Thursday, the Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

CNN is seeking to contact their lawyer to learn their pleas.

The painting was sought as part of an investigation into an alleged theft committed during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Kadgien was a Nazi leader who went into hiding in Argentina after the war, like many others trying to evade justice.

Archives in the Netherlands indicate that the painting belonged to Jewish art dealer Jacques Goudstikker, whose art gallery was robbed by the Nazis in May 1940. The archives also indicate that the work later passed into the hands of Kadgien, who died in 1978 in Buenos Aires, according to an AP report.

Goudstikker’s family is seeking to recover the works stolen from the dealer more than 80 years ago.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.