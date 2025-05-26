UK police say man detained after car hits pedestrians during Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade

By Eve Brennan and Lauren Moorhouse, CNN

London (CNN) — Police in the UK say a man has been detained following reports a car collided with Liverpool fans during the soccer club’s Premier League trophy parade.

Merseyside police said they were contacted just after 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m.ET) “following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians” in the city center.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained,” the police added.

The incident comes the same day the city was filled with soccer fans attending an open-top bus parade to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s 20th top-flight league title.

Video from social media appears to show the vehicle ploughing into pedestrians celebrating in the street.

Footage shared by Reuters news agency showed emergency services tending to people, some being carried into ambulances on stretchers.

Photos from the scene also showed authorities cordoning off the heavily littered roads, with police officers investigating the area.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper are being kept updated about the events in Liverpool, the UK’s PA Media news agency reported.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it is supporting an incident in Liverpool city center following reports of a road traffic collision.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible,” it said in a press release.

