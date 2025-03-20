Skip to Content
Hamas fires rockets at Israel for the first time since truce collapses

By Dana Karni and Kareem Khadder, CNN

(CNN) — Three projectiles were fired at central Israel from Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli military said, adding that one was intercepted while two “fell in an open area.”

Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, said it “bombed the city of Tel Aviv deep inside the occupied territories with a barrage of M90 rockets” in response to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

The rockets are the first to be fired at Israel from Gaza since the Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapsed this week as Israel resumed airstrikes on the enclave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

