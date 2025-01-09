Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado detained at protest in Caracas

By Abel Alvarado and Stefano Pozzebon, CNN

(CNN) — Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has been detained in Caracas after joining a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, according to her team.

Maduro is scheduled to be inaugurated for a third term on Friday, following last year’s contested presidential election.

Machado’s political group Comando con Venezuela wrote on X that she was “violently intercepted” while exiting the rally on Thursday. “Regime troops shot at the motorcycles that were transporting her,” the group said.

Her team told CNN that at least eight security officers were involved in the incident.

Machado’s appearance at the rally was her first public appearance in months, since a government crackdown on Venezeulan opposition figures and their supporters following the vote.

“I am here,” she posted on X earlier on Thursday, along with a video of herself at the protest, wearing jeans and the colors of the Venezuelan flag.

Asked what would happen if she were arrested earlier this week, Machado acknowledged the risk.

“We’re taking one day at a time, Isa. I am quite conscious of my responsibilities. But also, we know that this is a cost that transcends every single one of us. So, we need to do this. I am going to be with our people tomorrow,” she told CNN’s Isa Soares.

Venezuela’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, declined to comment on the incident when reached by CNN.

Panama’s president José Raúl Mulino denounced Machado’s detention on X soon after the news broke.

“Panama demands full freedom of @MariaCorinaYA, as well as respect for her personal integrity,” Mulino wrote. “The dictatorial regime is responsible for her life!”

Rival protests throughout Caracas

Rival groups of demonstrators had gathered throughout Venezuela’s capital Caracas on the eve of the inauguration.

In several parts of Caracas on Thursday, crowds of opposition supporters slowly swelled with people waving flags and calling for libertad (freedom). Supporters were also seen holding “Gonzalez Presidente” signs and blowing vuvuzelas.

Meanwhile in Venezuela’s largest barrio Petare, Maduro supporters also assembled in what they call a “march for peace and joy.”

Maduro was proclaimed winner of the presidential election in July by electoral authorities under the tight control of the ruling Socialist Party.

But Venezuela’s opposition, led by Machado, published thousands of voting tallies claiming that their own candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, had actually won the vote with 67% against Maduro’s 30%.

Independent observers such as the Carter Center and the Colombian Electoral Mission, as well as CNN’s own analysis, have since found the opposition tallies to be legitimate.

Gonzalez, who has vowed to return to Caracas this week despite the threat of arrest, started the day in the Dominican Republic where he met the Dominican President Luis Abinader and other regional former leaders.

“We Venezuelans will soon regain our freedom,” Gonzalez said in a speech in Santo Domingo.

After news broke of Machado’s arrest, Gonzalez issued a warning to Venezuelan security forces.

“As president-elect, I demand the immediate release of María Corina Machado,” he wrote on X. “To the security forces that kidnapped her I say: don’t play with fire.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.