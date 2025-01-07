Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of France’s far-right National Front party, dies at 96

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France’s far-right party, the National Front, has died at the age of 96, according to French network BFMTV.

From his election as France’s youngest MP in 1956 to his daughter Marine Le Pen taking the party he founded to new heights, Jean-Marie Le Pen was present at every stage of the French far right’s post-war history.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

