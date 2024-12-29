Three women die after eating Christmas cake in suspected poisoning in Brazil

By Duarte Mendonca and Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — Three women have died after eating a Christmas cake in a suspected poisoning case in Brazil.

Five members of the same family – four women and one child – fell ill and sought hospital treatment after eating the cake on Christmas eve in the city of Torres, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, CNN Brasil reported, citing civil police.

Three of the women have since died, while the fourth woman – who prepared the cake – and her 10-year-old great-nephew are still being treated. The Hospital Nossa Senhora dos Navegantes, which is caring for them, told CNN Brasil Saturday their condition appears to be improving.

Authorities had discovered arsenic in the blood of three of the family members, CNN Brasil reported, but it did not make clear whether those were the three who died.

Investigators are working on the hypothesis that the food was poisoned and have seized the cake for forensic examination, according to CNN Brasil.

They have inspected the property in Arroio do Sal where the cake was made and the property where it was consumed. Numerous expired products were reportedly found in the property where it was prepared, according to CNN Brasil.

In Brazil, Christmas Eve is the main event of the holiday season. Since 54 percent of the population is Catholic, many Brazilians attend midnight mass, exchange gifts and celebrate with large family gatherings the night before Christmas.

