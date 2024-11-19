Eight injured after cable car crashes at Europe’s highest ski resort

By Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — Eight people were injured after a cable car crashed more than 3,000 meters (9,800 feet) above sea level at France’s Val Thorens ski resort on Tuesday, authorities said.

The cable car was carrying construction workers up the Cime Caron mountain in bad weather conditions when it “collided with the arrival station,” according to a statement by the Savoie region of France.

The incident seriously injured two people, and left six others with less severe injuries, the local department said.

Fire and rescue services responded to the crash, with more than 120 responders mobilized.

The region’s public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation, the statement added.

Construction was taking place ahead of Val Thorens’ ski season. The resort is set to open on Saturday, welcoming visitors until early May.

Val Thorens is one of Europe’s most popular skiing destinations, and is the continent’s highest altitude resort. It forms part of the 3 Vallées, the world’s biggest ski area with 600 kilometers of runs spread between Val Thorens and the two other main resorts of Courchevel and Meribel.

The Cime Caron mountain, where the incident occurred, has an altitude of nearly 3,200 meters (10,500 feet).

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy contributed reporting