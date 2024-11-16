Zelensky says Ukraine war will end ‘faster’ under Trump presidency

By Maria Kostenko and Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia’s war in Ukraine will end “faster” when Donald Trump takes over as US president.

Speaking in a radio interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspine on Friday, Zelensky said “I believe that the war will end,” adding that there is “no exact date.”

However, he said, the war “will end faster with the policy of this team that will now lead the White House.”

“This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them,” he added.

Trump, who was elected for a second term earlier this month, has repeatedly claimed that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have started if he had been president. In July, he said he could settle the war in one day.

Throughout his campaign, the president-elect and his running mate, JD Vance, cast strong doubts on continued US commitment to Kyiv. The war has been ongoing for more than two and a half years, following the large-scale invasion of Russian forces in February 2022.

