By Nimi Princewill, CNN

Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — At least 94 people were killed in northern Nigeria when a crashed fuel tanker exploded near locals who had gathered to retrieve fuel, police told CNN.

The blast – in Jigawa state – happened late evening local time on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

