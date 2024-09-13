Pro-Russian posters appear on billboards across Italy

By Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome (CNN) — Hundreds of posters have appeared on billboards across Italy this summer, bearing the slogan: “Russia is not our enemy” and depicting a handshake in the colors of the Italian and Russian flags.

Some, including those that appeared in Rome this week, also feature the words, “Enough money for weapons for Ukraine and Israel. We want peace. We reject war.”

The posters, which first appeared in northern Italy in June and have been seen in Verona, Modena, Parma, Pisa and several cities in the southern region of Calabria, were paid for by associations that were formed to protest the country’s Covid-19 lockdowns, according to Sovranita Popolare, the group organizing the billboard campaign in Rome.

Ukraine’s embassy in Rome was unhappy about the development. “We are deeply concerned by the arrogance of Russian propaganda in the Eternal City,” it posted on X, adding: “We ask @comuneroma to reconsider granting permits for such posters that have a clear purpose of rehabilitating the image of the aggressor state.”

Official reaction to the posters has varied from region to region. In some places, the posters were removed by local officials, while in others they have been allowed to remain until the expiry of their payment.

In Rome, the posters drew ire from the mayor’s office because they featured both the city’s name and its official symbol. In a decree to local police and the advertising company that owns the billboards in Rome, it ordered the removal of all posters.

The advertising company, Nuovi Spazi Advertising Srl, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. Despite the order to remove the posters, on Friday afternoon there was still one on Piazza Mazzini, one of the city’s busiest traffic circles, in a well-heeled residential area.

Group cites Italian constitution

On Friday, Sovranita Popolare posted a lengthy article on its website, taking responsibility for the campaign and quoting Article 11 of the Italian constitution, which reads: “Italy rejects war as an instrument of aggression against the freedom of other peoples and as a means for the settlement of international disputes.

“Italy agrees, on conditions of equality with other States, to the limitations of sovereignty that may be necessary to a world order ensuring peace and justice among the Nations. Italy promotes and encourages international organisations furthering such ends,” the constitution continues.

The group, which sent CNN the article in response to a request for comment, claims that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “politicians, leaders, parties, government supported by the allied and accomplice press, slowly and by turning to Italian citizens, have configured fear, the enemy close to invading Europe.”

It goes on to say, “For two years, Italian warmongers have been fueling Russophobia, a feeling of hatred towards Russian people, culture and art.”

Officially, the Italian government under Giorgia Meloni backs the country’s continued military support to Ukraine, under a resolution agreed by the European Union. Meloni and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, have met several times in Rome. Earlier this month, they met at the European House’s Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, northern Italy.

But several members of Meloni’s ruling coalition have privately shown sympathy for Russia, including the late former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi – whose close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin was well documented – and her deputy prime minister and transport minister, Matteo Salvini, who was famously photographed wearing a Putin T-shirt in Moscow’s Red Square, before the war began.

A survey carried out in May for the European Council of Foreign Relations think tank showed that the majority of those polled in Italy, along with Greece and Bulgaria, opposed increasing aid to Ukraine.

The Russian propaganda posters have not caused notable outcry among the Italian public, in part because they started appearing during the summer months, when most Italians take their vacations.

Most of the comments on the Ukrainian embassy’s post on X argue that Italy should not be subject to censorship, and that free speech should be allowed.

Italian law does not require the content of posters to be approved by cities or regions, but companies that own the advertising space are expected to follow rules that forbid the support of fascism or other extreme views, a spokesperson from Italy’s main media governing body told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.