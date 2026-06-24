Hazy nightmare, puzzling fossils, huge cannabis stash: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, Gina Park, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Divers stumbled on something unexpected in a cave on an Italian island popular with the rich and famous: a massive cannabis stash. Now police are trying to figure out who left it there.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ A hazy nightmare

Burning throats. Dizzy spells. Persistent headaches. Those are some of the symptoms people in Los Angeles are experiencing because of a stubborn warehouse fire that has been burning for more than a week.

2️⃣ Sounds familiar

President Donald Trump says oil companies are keeping gas prices artificially high, echoing a complaint former President Joe Biden made. What’s different this time? Trump wants the Justice Department to investigate.

3️⃣ Hidden stakes

The birthright citizenship case before the US Supreme Court is about more than just that. Advocates for children worry that babies won’t have access to medical tests that need to be done within the first couple days of life.

4️⃣ ‘Not what we expected’

For the past 10 years, humanlike fossils have been emerging from a deep, twisting underground network in South Africa. The latest analysis only deepens the mystery.

5️⃣ Golf gets an overhaul

The PGA Tour is preparing to launch its most significant changes in decades. The new competitive model emphasizes promotions and demotions, with a goal of winning over more fans.

Watch this

🍜 Dopamine rush: For some young South Koreans, the key to stress relief is ordering food that never arrives. The platforms behind it deliver a quick hit of stimulation.

Top headlines

Check this out

🕷️ Silky snare: Scientists recently discovered a new spider species in Australia. Unlike others, these arachnids — nicknamed “ballista spiders” — use their silk to catapult prey into their webs. See how they do it.

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Quiz time

🥵 About what percentage of European homes have air conditioning?

﻿A. 20%

B. 40%

C. 60%

D. 80%

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Why a 2,000-year-old low-fat, high-protein cheese is taking over French dairy aisles

🧠 Quiz answer: A. While nearly 90% of US homes have AC, in Europe it’s around 20%.

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Chris Good.