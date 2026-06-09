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Verdict reached in the trial of a Texas teen charged with murder in school track meet stabbing

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Published 12:07 pm

By TuAnh Dam, CNN

Jurors have reached a verdict in a trial involving the fatal stabbing of a student athlete at a school track meet last year, according to CNN affiliate KTVT.

Karmelo Anthony, a former high school student, is accused of fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, an unarmed 17-year-old competitor, at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, last year. Anthony, now 19, has pleaded not guilty to murder and faces up to life in prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

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