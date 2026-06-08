5 things to know for June 8: Penn Station, UFC fight, war escalates, Philippines earthquake, strengthening ties

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

More than 144 years after its construction began, Barcelona’s iconic Sagrada Família has finally reached its full height. This week, the world’s tallest church will inaugurate its long-awaited final tower with a blessing by Pope Leo XIV.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Penn Station

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight at New York’s Madison Square Garden — just one day after a stabbing at Penn Station directly below the arena injured six people. While the suspect is in custody, the attack has heightened security concerns around the venue before thousands of fans are expected to arrive in the coming hours. Read more.

2️⃣ UFC fight

A new lawsuit filed over the weekend aims to stop the UFC fight President Trump plans to hold at the White House on June 14. The suit argues that the structure being built on the South Lawn requires congressional approval and an environmental review. It also claims the event will financially benefit UFC President Dana White and Trump himself, citing a spring report that Trump has bought stock in UFC’s parent company. Read more.

MEANWHILE: Thunderstorm may impact historic UFC White House card

3️⃣ War escalates

Israel and Iran are trading strikes in their worst escalation since the April truce. It comes after President Trump told Israel to hold off on retaliating against Iran, according to a US official. Trump urged the countries to “stop ‘shooting’” in an early morning social media post today. As the Iran war reaches the 100-day mark, Trump said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he does not plan to withdraw the roughly 50,000 US troops involved until “we have a completion” of the war. Read more.

WATCH: Trump’s NBC interview ends abruptly

4️⃣ Philippines earthquake

At least a dozen people are dead after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern part of the Philippines early Monday morning local time, according to the US Geological Survey. Video shows collapsed buildings and damaged roads across General Santos City in Sarangani province. Read more.

5️⃣ Strengthening ties

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea today for his first visit in seven years, where he was greeted with a lavish welcome by leader Kim Jong Un. The trip highlights Beijing’s ambitions to cast China as a versatile, global power broker at a moment of intense geopolitical flux. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Major Apple announcement

Apple is expected to reveal an all-new version of Siri today, bringing its virtual assistant up to speed with ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.

The hottest new social activity is not talking

Silent reading clubs are giving like-minded bookworms a brain boost.

Man sneaks onto United flight without a valid ticket

Somehow, it’s happened again.

Fourth time’s the charm

After three previous losses in major finals, tennis star Alexander Zverev finally broke through with a five-set French Open victory.

World Cup beginner’s guide

Here’s what you need to know before the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off on Thursday.

+ Sign up for The Beautiful Game, CNN’s daily World Cup newsletter

CNN Sports will give you behind-the-scenes reporting from the World Cup and point you towards the biggest storylines of the day. Click here to sign up.

And finally…

▶️ America’s new dream comes with higher walls

From taller fences to denser hedges, Americans are paying a premium to keep their neighbors out of sight — and out of mind. Are we shutting ourselves in?

The-CNN-Wire

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