5 things to know for June 1: ICE protests, ‘The Claw,’ Iran war, cave rescue, World Cup

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Happy 46th birthday, CNN. On June 1, 1980, the Cable News Network launched its first broadcast at 5 p.m. Our great founder, Ted Turner, marked the moment with a bold promise: “Barring satellite problems, we won’t be signing off until the world ends.”

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ ICE protests

Protests outside an ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey, have led to multiple arrests and prompted city officials to impose a nightly curfew until further notice. Demonstrators have gathered for days outside the privately owned, 1,000-bed facility, which has faced allegations of inhumane conditions for months. Read more.

PHOTOS: How ICE arrests changed three families’ lives in different ways

2️⃣ ‘The Claw’

Construction crews are building a fight cage on the South Lawn of the White House, where a massive UFC lighting rig known as “The Claw” now towers over the building. More than 90,000 spectators are expected to descend on the grounds next week for the mixed martial arts fights intended to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. Who’s fighting?

3️⃣ Iran war

The US and Iran traded a new wave of strikes over the weekend as President Donald Trump sent back changes to a proposed peace deal. The exact revisions Trump requested weren’t immediately clear, but officials said he has insisted on tougher language surrounding Iran’s nuclear commitments and its pledge to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Read more.

4️⃣ Cave rescue

Hope remains for two villagers still missing inside a flooded cave network in Laos after five men were recently rescued. More than a week into the search, local crews say they are investigating a possible “knocking response” deep inside a cave shaft where the men are believed to remain trapped. Read more.

5️⃣ World Cup

The World Cup is nearly here, bringing millions of fans to 16 venues across Canada, Mexico and the US. In Mexico City, where the tournament opens on June 11, officials are bolstering security as part of a coordinated multinational effort. Read more.

PLAY ALONG: Make your 2026 World Cup predictions with CNN’s bracket

Sign up for CNN’s daily 2026 FIFA World Cup newsletter

This summer, you can think of The Beautiful Game by CNN Sports as your trusty companion to help guide you through the action. Sign up here.

Breakfast browse

It’s Pride Month

June is Pride Month, when the world’s LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. The annual observance is recognized with parades, community events and commemorations.

Interactive: How paying for education is changing under Trump

How Americans can cover education costs — from private school to student loans — is shifting under President Trump. Here’s what you need to know.

YouTube creators are revolutionizing Hollywood

Films by young YouTube creators are topping the US box office, and all of Hollywood is paying attention.

How Costco sells such cheap gas

Learn about the strategy lurking behind the savings.

Sexting scandal

Democrats, already facing a difficult path to recapture control of the Senate, are grappling with a sexting scandal involving Graham Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee set to face Maine Sen. Susan Collins in a must-win race for the party.

And finally…

▶️ What’s happening on Martha’s Vineyard?

Martha’s Vineyard has become a hotspot for food allergies because of tick bites. CNN spoke with a farmer, a chef and a clinician there about how the island is adapting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.