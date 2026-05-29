Five people dead and 34 injured after bus hits cars on Virginia interstate, state police say

By Devon M. Sayers, Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — Five people are dead and dozens are injured after a bus failed to slow down for traffic and struck six cars on Interstate 95 near Quantico, Virginia, early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Traffic was slowing in the southbound lanes of I-95, due to a work zone ahead, when the bus struck the other vehicles around 2:35 a.m. Friday, police said. The five people who were killed were not on the bus, according to Matt Demlein with Virginia State Police.

An additional 34 people were also injured because of the crash, Demlein added, citing preliminary reports. Three of the 34 people transported to area hospital sustained critical injuries, state police said.

A total of 19 patients were taken to Mary Washington Healthcare hospitals after the crash, the healthcare system told CNN in a statement. Of those, seven patients were taken to the trauma center at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Two of the patients are in critical condition and five have been treated and are being discharged, according to the healthcare system.

Another twelve patients were taken to Stafford Hospital in Stafford, Virgina, and have been discharged, the healthcare system said.

“All patients will continue to be cared for at both hospitals with meals and personal needs until they can be reunited with their belongings or other transportation can be arranged,” the statement added.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending, according to VSP. The NTSB is sending a go-team to conduct a safety investigation into the collision, Sarah Sulick with the NTSB said.

Demlein did not have additional information about who owned the bus involved in the crash or where it was headed.

“My heart is with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and I am praying for a quick recovery for those injured,” Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a statement.

“While most lanes have reopened, please continue to give responders space to work safely as you travel,” the governor added.

A single lane of I-95 southbound remains closed at mile marker 146 following the crash, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.