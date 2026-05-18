5 things to know for May 18: Prayer event, Trump’s new warning, primaries, Ebola outbreak, severe storms

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Many of us already have a complicated relationship with Mondays. This one could be especially rough for New Yorkers: city officials are warning of major travel disruptions as strikes disrupt America’s busiest commuter railroad.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Prayer event

An all-day prayer event on the National Mall on Sunday — backed by taxpayer dollars and private donations — has become the latest flashpoint in the debate over the separation of church and state under the Trump administration. The gathering in Washington, DC, was part of a broader push by the White House to elevate Christianity in the government’s operations, culture and policy. Experts CNN spoke with were split on whether the event was constitutional. Read more.

MORE: Religion is ‘back in fashion’ in America

2️⃣ Trump’s new warning

President Donald Trump is escalating his rhetoric toward Iran as he considers resuming US military strikes there. In a social media post on Sunday, Trump warned that if Iran does not move quickly toward a deal, “there won’t be anything left of them.” The threat came a day after he met with his national security team to discuss the path forward on the war. Read more.

3️⃣ Primaries

It’s a big week in US politics. Several states are holding primary elections on Tuesday, but one of the biggest political battlegrounds is Georgia, where high-stakes House and Senate contests could shape key midterm races. The results may also test President Trump’s grip on the Republican Party, especially after a Louisiana primary over the weekend showed the risks of opposing him. Read more.

4️⃣ Ebola outbreak

An international effort is underway to contain a deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda that has infected hundreds and caused at least 80 suspected deaths. The CDC is also working to relocate a “small number of Americans” who were reportedly affected. Read more.

5️⃣ Severe storms

A rare high-end tornado threat has been issued for parts of the central US as a severe storm outbreak is expected to peak today. Forecasters warn dangerous conditions across the Plains and Midwest could bring intense tornadoes — including long-track EF3s or stronger — along with destructive hail, damaging winds and torrential rain. Read more.

Download the CNN Weather app

Receive real-time news and weather information from storms so you know what’s happening as it happens. Learn more and download the app here.

Breakfast browse

A historic victory

Aaron Rai on Sunday became the first English golfer to win the PGA Championship in more than a century.

Video: How not to be a cliché in Paris

Skip the beret. I’m begging you.

Nepali Sherpa scales Mount Everest for a 32nd time

A renowned Nepali Sherpa guide scaled Mount Everest for the 32nd time on Sunday, surpassing his ​own record set last year.

The eco-friendly funeral

A greener way to bury the dead is gaining ground — and sparking backlash.

Gallery: Dazzling photographs show nature in a new way

Rivers resemble woven yarn and microscopic organisms look like jewels in photographer Jon McCormack’s striking new collection below.

And finally…

▶️ Welcome home

A US Navy aircraft carrier is back home after a record-breaking deployment. See some of the sailors’ touching reunions with their families.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.