Iraqi national ‘directed and urged’ attacks on Americans and Jews over Iran war, feds say

By Mark Morales, CNN

(CNN) — Federal authorities arrested and charged an Iraqi national with coordinating and planning at least 18 terrorist attacks in Europe that targeted Americans and Jews, all in the name of ending the war in Iran, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Prosecutors allege Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi “directed and urged others to attack US and Israeli interests,” in retaliation for the war and to “further the terrorist goals of Kata’ib Hizballah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and his associated,” according to the complaint.

Al-Saadi also coordinated two additional attacks in Canada and directed others and attempted to coordinate terrorist attacks in the US, including in New York City, prosecutors allege.

He’s hit with a slew of charges including conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to provide material support for acts of terrorism, and conspiracy to bomb a place of public use.

Officials have not said how or when al-Saadi was arrested. However, flight records show a Justice Department aircraft often used for global extraditions flew to Turkey this week, returning via Morocco and landing in the New York City-area late Thursday.

“My understanding at this point is that he was arrested in Turkey by Turkish authorities, likely at the behest of US authorities, and was handed over to US authorities without an opportunity to contest the legality of his detention or transport to the United States,” said al-Saadi’s attorney Andrew J. Dalack.

Al-Saadi was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors allege al-Saadi was trying to orchestrate the bombing of a prominent Jewish synagogue in New York City. He thought he was speaking to a Mexican cartel member who said he could carry out the violence when, in fact, he was dealing with an undercover agent, according to the complaint.

Al-Saadi agreed to pay $10,000 for the attack, but insisted it had to be recorded. Investigators say he insisted on the attack happening on April 6 and when the attack never materialized, he sent the undercover agent a text the next morning asking why, the complaint says.

“Our position states that he’s a political prisoner and a prisoner of war,” Dalack after the court appearance. “He’s being punished for a perceived alleged connection with the late Qasem Soleimani.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this story.