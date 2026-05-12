5 things to know for May 12: High prices, US-China relations, hantavirus outbreak, Lincoln Memorial, Harvard

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

It’s been 100 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, with few concrete answers emerging in the case. It’s also reigniting debate over whether crime dramas like “CSI” have inflated the public’s expectations of which cases police can realistically solve — and how quickly.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ High prices

From groceries to gas to rent, rising prices are straining household budgets, and many people feel it’s harder to get ahead — or even just stay afloat. A new CNN poll finds 76% of Americans say higher prices are their biggest financial problem, though some are cautiously optimistic that relief may be on the horizon. Read more.

2️⃣ US-China relations

President Donald Trump will travel to Beijing today for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where the war in Iran is expected to be a major focus. China has long been a close ally of Iran and is the main importer of Iranian oil. The trip comes as Trump said the ceasefire with Iran is on “life support” and as aides say he is more seriously weighing renewed combat operations. Read more.

3️⃣ Hantavirus outbreak

The hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius remains low risk to the general public as 18 passengers from the cruise ship arrived at specialized US facilities on Monday. Several US health officials also say Americans should not panic because the virus does not spread easily between people. Read more.

4️⃣ Lincoln Memorial

A lawsuit was filed Monday to block the Trump administration from painting the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue as crews cover its longtime gray color. The suit is the latest challenge to the administration’s efforts to reshape cultural and historic landmarks across the nation’s capital. Read more.

5️⃣ Harvard

A man is facing charges after allegedly using a rifle to shoot erratically at cars driving on a busy street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near Harvard University. Two people were shot Monday and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, while at least a dozen cars were also struck by gunfire

Breakfast browse

Video: Late-night stars unite

Late-night show hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon appeared on one of Stephen Colbert’s final episodes. See a clip.

Dua Lipa is suing Samsung for $15 million

The pop star is suing South Korean technology firm Samsung in a US court for using an image of her without her consent.

This city was an industrial hub for decades

Now, it’s pulling in crowds with its instant noodles.

Record heat wave

India’s heat is becoming so extreme that experts warn parts of the country could “cross the survivability limit” for healthy humans by 2050.

A painful chapter for Martin Short

Comedian and actor Martin Short has spoken publicly for the first time about the “nightmare” of his daughter’s death.

And finally…

▶️ Stunning rainbow cloud

No, this surreal image isn’t AI-generated. It’s actually a cloud formation recently spotted over Indonesia that has a surprisingly simple explanation.

The-CNN-Wire

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