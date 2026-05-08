5 things to know for May 7: Job market, Pope Leo XIV, ceasefire, tariffs, volcano eruption

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

An American doctor boarded a cruise ship expecting glaciers, whales and maybe a little escapism. Instead, he found himself treating sick passengers aboard the MV Hondius after a deadly hantavirus outbreak sickened the ship’s own doctor.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Job market

The April jobs report, set to be released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is expected to show a sharp slowdown in US job growth from the 178,000 positions created in March. Economists say the softer hiring forecast reflects deeper shifts reshaping the labor market, including an aging population and the growing impact of artificial intelligence. Read more.

2️⃣ Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo today is marking one year since his historic election. On Thursday, he met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Vatican, where the two discussed some of the disagreements that led to tension between the Trump administration and the first American pontiff in recent weeks. Read more.

3️⃣ Ceasefire

President Donald Trump says the ceasefire with Iran is still in effect, but warns the US will respond “a lot harder, and a lot more violently” if Iranian officials don’t sign a deal soon. Iran has yet to formally respond to a US proposal to end the war, though officials say it could come at any time. Read more.

4️⃣ Tariffs

A federal court on Thursday struck down the Trump administration’s attempt to impose 10% across-the-board tariffs, ruling it illegal. The decision adds to ongoing uncertainty around Trump’s economic agenda after months of shifting tariff announcements left importers scrambling to keep up with policy changes. Read more.

5️⃣ Volcano eruption

A rescue operation is underway to locate more than a dozen missing hikers after a deadly volcanic eruption in Indonesia earlier today. Dramatic video recorded by a mountain guide near the crater of Mount Dukono showed a massive column of smoke and ash billowing above the volcano. Read more.

Breakfast browse

David Attenborough at 100

You’ve heard his voice narrate the wonders of Earth for decades. Now, David Attenborough is celebrating 100 years on the planet himself.

Tiny toes in the West Wing

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday announced the birth of her daughter Viviana, saying she is “perfect and healthy.”

An immigrant bishop

Evelio Menjívar Ayala came to the US undocumented. Soon, he’ll become the bishop of a pro-Trump state.

March Madness expansion

The NCAA said it will expand its two March Madness basketball tournaments by eight teams each next season, a move that will drop more games into the first week of the highly popular showcase.

Penguins are helping scientists track ‘forever chemicals’ in Patagonia

Researchers fitted Magellanic penguins with chemical-absorbing leg bands to gather data on ocean pollution.

Quiz time

How well do you remember the news? Put your knowledge to the test.

Which horse won this year’s Kentucky Derby?

A. Renegade

B. Incredibolt

C. Wonder Dean

D. Golden Tempo

Take me to the quiz!

And finally…

▶️ CNN takes on the Presidential Physical Fitness Test

You may have heard of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test, the infamous assessment for school-aged children focused on endurance and athleticism. See which CNN staff members rose to the challenge — and which ones were quickly humbled.

The-CNN-Wire

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