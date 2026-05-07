Wind energy woes, rock legend’s rejection, inside a tsunami: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! When you fire off a DM to your friends on TikTok or Instagram it makes you feel connected, right? Not so fast. Using social media could actually make you lonelier.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day.

5 things

1️⃣ Wind power

The Trump administration is doubling down on efforts to delay the development of wind energy. Citing national security risks, the Pentagon is holding up more than 150 projects — including some on private land.

2️⃣ Made in China

Fed up with high housing and remodeling costs in the US, some Americans are skipping the box stores and importing directly from China. They say it saves money — but the shipping costs aren’t for the faint of heart.

3️⃣ ‘Rich to richer’

New York has Fifth Avenue, and Paris boasts the Champs-Élysées. Now wealthy Latin Americans are turning this exclusive neighborhood into the place to see and be seen — and more importantly, to shop.

4️⃣ Animal behavior

Kids often copy their friends when it comes to gadgets or clothes, while adults might jump on the latest diet or exercise trend. It turns out that this sort of imitation isn’t unique to humans.

5️⃣ Love at 30,000 feet

When Angela Buckner decided to fly halfway across the country for a blind date, she viewed the trip as a fun adventure. She definitely didn’t expect to fall for her flight attendant.

Watch this

🎨 Protesting in pink: Members of the punk group Pussy Riot joined demonstrators opposed to Russia’s participation in the Venice Biennale. This marks the first year Russia has taken part in the renowned Italian art festival since invading Ukraine.

Top headlines

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🌊 Inside a tsunami: A massive wave tore through a remote fjord in Alaska last summer, causing a lot of damage. A new video game puts you on a jet ski traveling 70 mph right into the wall of water.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌼 The guitarist for which rock band was barred from planting flowers in the English village where he lives?

﻿A. Queen

B. Pink Floyd

C. Oasis

D. Led Zeppelin

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: Her murder went unsolved for 30 years. The suspect vanished under a new alias until now

🧠 Quiz answer: A. Authorities prevented Queen guitarist Brian May from planting daffodils because of safety concerns.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo and Chris Good.