Ted Turner’s legacy, cold case arrest, trapped on a ship: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM. It’s a sad day at CNN. Ted Turner, the media maverick and philanthropist who founded the network, died at the age of 87. Starting from scratch in 1980, he launched the 24-hour cable TV news revolution.

5 things

1️⃣ Turner’s legacy

The Atlanta businessman — nicknamed “The Mouth of the South” for his outspoken nature — built a media empire that included cable’s first superstation and popular channels for movies and cartoons, plus professional sports teams like the Atlanta Braves. 📹 Watch: Christiane Amanpour remembers the early days of working with Turner.

2️⃣ Cold case arrest

Cindy Wanner vanished from a California home in 1991, and her body was found three weeks later. The suspect flew under the radar for decades by living under an alias. Last month, detectives tracked him down.

3️⃣ Trapped on a ship

A few weeks ago, they were leaving on a cruise adventure to some of the world’s most remote islands. Now they’re isolating in their cabins and doing whatever they can to avoid a deadly virus.

4️⃣ Toxic threads

You might have donated clothes or bought new apparel made from reprocessed materials. Environmentally smart choices, right? But CNN found a very different reality in a city flooded with discarded clothing.

5️⃣ A perfect storm

Jet fuel prices nearly doubled. Airlines cut flights. Travelers were still buying tickets. That was already a pretty good recipe for higher airfares. Then Spirit went out of business, threatening to raise ticket prices even further.

Watch this

📸 ‘It was really scary’: Alfie Whiteman spent 16 years chasing a career in professional soccer. He quit at the age of 26 and decided to publish a series of revealing self-portraits. It’s been the start of a new chapter in his life.

Top headlines

Check this out

🎤 Unofficial anthem: After their controversial slogan was outlawed, pro-Palestinian activists in Australia turned to a karaoke classic.

For CNN subscribers

Quiz time

🌆 One of the planet’s biggest cities, pictured here, is sinking so rapidly that it’s visible from space. Which one is it?

﻿A. Tokyo

B. Istanbul

C. Beijing

D. Mexico City

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Thanks for reading

✅ Most popular in yesterday’s newsletter: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a plastic trash nightmare. It could also be part of a much bigger, hidden problem

🧠 Quiz answer: D. Imagery from a powerful NASA radar system shows that Mexico City is sinking at an alarming rate.

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Today’s edition of 5 Things PM was edited and produced by CNN’s Meghan Pryce and Chris Good.