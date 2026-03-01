2 dead, 14 wounded in shooting in Austin’s renowned entertainment district; suspected gunman killed by police

By Chris Boyette, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people were killed, including the suspected gunman, and 14 others were wounded when gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. CT Sunday in Austin’s bustling entertainment district as bars were closing, authorities said. Police responded to reports of a shooting at a popular bar and fatally shot the suspect.

Three of those hospitalized are in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities received a call about a man shooting at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden at West Sixth and Rio Grande streets in downtown Austin, Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

“Officers immediately transitioned, came over East Sixth to West Sixth Street and were faced with the individual with a gun, and three of our officers returned fire, killing the suspect,” Davis said during a news conference Sunday morning.

CNN has reached out to the Austin police for more information.

“This is a tragic, tragic incident,” Davis said. “Our federal partners are here, as well as others, and this will be a scene that will take several hours to process.”

The FBI San Antonio Division, which covers the Austin area, confirmed to CNN it is involved in the investigation, but did not elaborate.

Paramedics embedded in the entertainment district with the Austin Police Department on weekends quickly responded, according to Robert Luckritz, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services chief.

“Our hearts go out to the people that are victims of this. And I want to again reiterate my thanks to our public safety officers and officials that so rapidly were on the scene,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said at the news conference. “They definitely saved lives.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

