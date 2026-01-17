911 transcripts, incident reports and videos show how an ICE agent shot a mother of 3 at ‘point blank range’

By Zoe Sottile, Alisha Ebrahimji, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — Emergency call logs and reports detailing last week’s fatal shooting of Renee Good by a federal immigration officer reveal a greater sense of the organizational chaos and heightened emotion surrounding her final moments.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents “just shot a lady,” one 911 caller said soon after the agent shot Good in her vehicle on January 7, according to emergency call transcripts CNN obtained from Minneapolis officials. “Point blank range in her car.”

With the help of eyewitnesses, some of whom recorded both the shooting and protests that followed, along with the newly released reports from officials, here’s a timeline of how the shooting unfolded:

‘I’m not mad at you’

The moments leading up to the shooting were captured by bystanders as well as Jonathan Ross, the 10-year ICE veteran who shot and killed Good, a 37-year-old mother of three. A senior Department of Homeland Security official told CNN Ross started filming the encounter – which came amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in the Twin Cities – because Good and her wife were harassing officers.

The video shot by Ross starts with the ICE agent in front of Good’s burgundy SUV, which was stopped for a few minutes perpendicular to a snowy residential Minneapolis street, obstructing the flow of traffic. Ross did not say anything as he walked across the front of the car toward the driver’s side.

Good then addressed Ross, the video shows.

“That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” she says. Ross didn’t respond. The victim’s wife, Becca Good, said “show your face” to Ross, whose masked reflection is captured in the video. Becca Good held her cellphone up, seemingly recording Ross, and told him, “You wanna come at us? You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

She then tried to get back into the car, but the door was locked.

Another officer then told Good, the driver, to “get out of the f**king car.”

Renee Good was then seen reversing the car and glancing forward as she turned the steering wheel to the right. The car moved forward, Ross cried out, “whoa,” and three gunshots sounded. Good was shot shortly after 9:30 a.m. local time, according to a news release from the city government.

The video filmed by Ross captured audio of gunshots but doesn’t show the actual moment of the shooting, though other video from bystanders shows Ross was standing out of the vehicle’s path when he opened fire. He fired first into her windshield and then at close range through the open driver’s side window, videos show.

The end of Ross’s video shows the SUV as it barrels forward. Someone can be heard saying, “f**king bitch.”

‘She’s f**kin’ dead’

On multiple 911 calls, shocked bystanders described witnessing the same thing: an ICE officer shooting a woman multiple times through her windshield.

The first 911 call came in at 9:39 a.m., an incident report released by Minnesota officials says. One caller said he saw an ICE agent shoot a woman at close range in her car.

“She’s f**kin’ dead,” he said. “They f**kin’ shot her.”

He said there were around 15 ICE agents and the woman was shot “’cause she wouldn’t open her car door.”

Multiple voices could be heard yelling and screaming in the background of the first call, according to the report.

At 9:40 a.m., another call came in, with the caller reporting they too saw ICE shoot someone in their car and the car crashed. “I don’t think they’re okay,” the caller said of the driver.

A minute later, another 911 caller reported seeing “blood all over the driver.” They said the agent who shot the woman was still on the scene, wearing an ICE tactical vest.

One 911 call was made by someone who claimed they were calling on behalf of DHS. “We had officers stuck in a vehicle and we had agitators on scene,” the caller said. “And we have shots fired by our locals.”

Good found with multiple gunshot wounds

At 9:42 a.m., less than five minutes after the first 911 call, a fire vehicle arrived. Responders found Good unresponsive in her car; she had been shot several times. There were gunshot wounds to her chest, an “apparent” gunshot wound to her left forearm and a “possible gunshot wound” to her head, according to the incident report.

They applied dressings and moved her to a sidewalk “for a more workable scene, better access for ambulances, and separation from an escalating scene involving law enforcement and bystanders,” the report states. Still, the first responders found Good wasn’t breathing and later didn’t have a pulse.

They performed chest compressions and other measures to try to resuscitate her.

It’s unclear from the incident report – parts of which were redacted – exactly when EMS arrived, but it wasn’t until around fifteen minutes after the first 911 call that they transported Good to the hospital.

The incident report describes traffic problems around the area as a crowd began to gather, reacting with shock and anger to the shooting.

Organizational chaos

By 10:03 a.m., the agent who shot Good was “NO LONGER ON SCENE” and had been “TRANSPORTED TO FEDERAL BLDG,” according to the incident report. A DHS spokesperson told CNN Ross was taken to the hospital after the incident and has since been released.

The report reflects chaos and confusion among first responders and law enforcement: “STILL ATTING TO FIGURE OUT WHOS IN CHARGE,” reads one entry.

At around 10:10 a.m., there was a request for more officers to help with crowd control as well as a call to “CONTACT WHO IS IN CHARGE OF FEDS AND HAVE THEM LEAVE SCENE.”

By 10:12 a.m., officials had determined the Minneapolis Police Department would hold the scene. “NEED TO GET ICE AGENTS TO EVACUATE SCENE WHEN SAFE AND AS FAST POSS,” reads the incident report.

Meanwhile, in the hospital, efforts to resuscitate Good continued. They stopped at around 10:30 a.m. – about an hour after she was shot.

A protest mounts

Video Credit: WCCO

In the hours after Good was killed, protesters gathered at the scene. The incident report describes “agitators,” repeated requests for backup, and reports people were attempting to block an ICE convoy.

At around 11 a.m., Border Patrol agents deployed pepper spray.

Around two hours after Ross fatally shot Good, DHS released a statement accusing Good of an “act of domestic terrorism.” The agency said the ICE officer relied on his training and “fired defensive shots” at the vehicle, which they claimed was trying to “run over” agents.

But as video and witness accounts have called into question DHS’ version of events, outrage over the killing – one of several incidents in which federal agents have shot people, including US citizens – has grown.

Even former and current DHS officials initially privately questioned Ross’ conduct. The shooting happened just blocks away from where George Floyd was murdered five years ago by a police officer who knelt on his neck, prompting months of protests and a nationwide reckoning about police use of force, particularly against Black people.

Video Credit: KARE

Hours after the shooting, people gathered near where Good was killed for an impromptu vigil, standing around a shrine fashioned from flowers and candles on a patch of snow.

“Say it once. Say it twice. We will not put up with ICE,” they chanted. Some carried signs with messages like: “Killer ICE off our streets.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand, Ray Sanchez, Amanda Musa, Karina Tsui, Michelle Krupa, Robert Kuznia and Whitney Wild contributed to this report.