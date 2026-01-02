Man who flashed shotgun in dense crowd at Seattle New Year’s Eve event faces gun charges as police say he planned to use it



KING, SEATTLE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN

By Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — Thousands of people gathered for a New Year’s Eve celebration in Seattle this week to anticipate the annual fireworks show at one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, when a man stopped on a lawn and opened his coat to reveal a loaded shotgun, police said, alarming witnesses and an officer nearby.

The man flashed his weapon in the densely populated and well-lit area overlooking the Space Needle observation tower, wearing all black clothing with a red hat branded with the word “WAR.” Moments later, officers detained him and discovered he was also carrying a pistol and multiple rounds of ammunition, Seattle police said.

Marcos Campos Lezama, 21, was taken into custody just after 7 p.m. Wednesday without incident and charged with unlawful use of weapons to intimidate, a misdemeanor offense, court documents show. His bail was set at $10,000 and he’s being held at the King County Correctional Facility, the documents say.

Lezama made a court appearance Friday and pleaded not guilty, court documents show. CNN has not been able to determine if he has an attorney.

Lezama, who had a valid concealed carry permit, held a shotgun loaded with a combination of projectiles typically seen by people who are planning to fire a shotgun at varying ranges “and/or when anticipating using shotguns against people with armor or using cover,” according to the police report.

What also concerned police was foam hearing protection in his pockets with the additional projectiles, which “is extremely uncommon with suspects possessing firearms” and led police to believe he planned to use the firearms he brought to the event, the police report said.

In the report, police referenced threats across the nation to New Year’s Eve celebrations, citing the New Orleans terror attack last year and two weeks ago, a separate incident in Los Angeles which led to the arrest of four people for allegedly working together on a bomb plot set to take place around the city on New Year’s Eve.

After Lezama’s arrest, detectives in the city’s criminal intelligence unit responded to assist patrol officers, and located his car nearby, police said. The agency’s arson bomb squad “swept the car for potential weapons or explosives, finding none,” the agency added.

CNN has contacted the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, which filed the charges against Lezama, but did not immediately receive a response.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.