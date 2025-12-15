Rob Reiner and his wife are dead, and their son Nick is booked on suspicion of murder

By Karina Tsui, Cheri Mossburg, Holly Yan, Sandra Gonzalez, TuAnh Dam, and Danya Gainor

Nick Reiner, a son of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner, is being held on suspicion of murder following their deaths, according to Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell.

“We have our robbery/homicide division handling the investigation. They worked throughout the night on this case and were able to take into custody Nick Reiner, a suspect in this case,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

“He was subsequently booked for murder and is being held on $4 million bail,” McDonnell added.

McDonnell declined to give more details about the investigation.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has not yet determined any criminal charges in the deaths of the Reiners.

“A case has not been presented to our office for filing consideration. Once a case has been presented, we will carefully review the evidence to determine what charges are appropriate,” the office said in a statement.”

The district attorney’s office also said, “We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were tragically taken.”

Rob Reiner was born in 1947 in The Bronx, New York, to Estelle and Carl Reiner, the writer, actor, director and producer whose many decades’ worth of credits included “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The 2000 Year Old Man.”

Rob came to stardom playing the son-in-law of Archie and Edith Bunker on the 1970s hit show “All in the Family” before going on to create a truly diverse body of incredibly successful work, including classics like “This is Spinal Tap,” “Stand By Me,” and “The Princess Bride.”

He cemented his status as a leading director with “When Harry Met Sally…”, “Misery,” and “A Few Good Men,” which earned four Oscar nominations.

Nick Reiner, 32, co-wrote the 2015 film “Being Charlie,” a movie inspired by his own experiences with drug addiction, including homelessness and stays in rehab. It was directed by his father.

“That made me who I am now, having to deal with that stuff,” Nick Reiner told People magazine in 2016. “I met crazy great people (while homeless), so out of my element. Now, I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in LA and being around my family. But there was a lot of dark years there.”

Rob Reiner appeared with Nick on the AOL program “Build” in 2015 to discuss “Being Charlie.”

“You don’t set out to have a cathartic experience or be therapeutic in some way,” the elder Reiner said. “The fact that we were dealing with things that Nick had gone through and how I had related to it and how his mother had related to it … it forced me to have to see more clearly and understand more deeply what Nick had gone through, and I think it forced him to see things that I had experienced during this process.”

“I mean, we did get into fights over things, but ultimately it forced us to make the film better,” Rob Reiner said. “The whole process for me – I can just speak for myself – it did make me understand him a lot more, and it did make me a better father. Hopefully it did.”

