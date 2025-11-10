5 things to know for Nov. 10: Government shutdown, Trump pardons, Arctic blast, Ukraine, Typhoon Fung-wong



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Flight cancellations are on the rise in the US, forcing many travelers to rethink their plans. Some are turning to trains and car rentals, while others are finding more creative ways to reach their destinations.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Government shutdown

The Senate has taken a key step toward reopening the government as lawmakers push to end the longest shutdown in US history. In a 60-40 vote on Sunday, eight Senate Democrats crossed party lines and reached a deal with Republicans to end the stalemate in exchange for a future vote on extending healthcare subsidies. Despite sharp criticism from top Democrats, the centrist bloc defended the move to reopen the government without achieving the party’s chief demand — securing billions of dollars in health care tax credits. Still, the path to ending the shutdown remains uncertain: any senator can delay consideration of the package for several days. It must also clear the House before reaching President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

2️⃣ Trump pardons

President Trump has pardoned a long list of his political allies for their support or involvement in alleged plans to overturn the 2020 presidential election, according to the Justice Department’s pardon attorney. The list contains dozens of names, including high-profile figures like Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and the president’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. Each of them was charged with election interference in Georgia for trying to subvert Trump’s 2020 defeat. Notably, presidential pardons only apply to federal charges, not state or local charges.

3️⃣ Arctic blast

Temperatures are plunging across much of the US, with several major cities bracing for potential record lows today. In Chicago, a dangerous lake-effect snow event could dump three or more inches per hour — so fast it would overwhelm the ability to keep roads clear. Some parts of the city could see 10 inches of snow, marking Chicago’s first double-digit snowfall since January 2021. The city’s fierce weather pattern is fueled by the same Arctic air mass expected to sweep through the eastern two-thirds of the US this week. Forecasts indicate that today will bring the coldest air to tens of millions east of the Rockies since spring. Freezing temperatures are possible as far south as Texas and Florida and as far east as the Appalachians.

4️⃣ Ukraine

Millions of Ukrainians are enduring cold temperatures and darkness after one of Russia’s largest attacks on energy infrastructure since the start of the war. Nine Ukrainian regions came under attack over the weekend, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Of the 45 missiles fired by Russia, some of which were ballistic weapons, only nine had been intercepted. Some 450 drones were also launched. Amid widespread damage, Ukraine’s energy minister implemented emergency power cuts across almost all regions to stabilize the network. The latest Russian attacks come as Ukraine has requested more help from allies to replenish its air defenses.

5️⃣ Typhoon Fung-wong

Typhoon Fung-wong is headed toward Taiwan after it slammed into the Philippines on Sunday. The storm follows on the heels of Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed almost 200 people in the central part of the archipelago nation, as well as five people in Vietnam. About 1.4 million people were evacuated ahead of the typhoon making landfall on Sunday night, according to the Office of Civil Defense. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of emergency on Thursday due to the extensive devastation caused by Kalmaegi and the expected damage from Fung-wong.

Breakfast browse

Scandal shakes MLB

Major League Baseball is reeling after the indictment of two players for their alleged roles in a scheme to rig bets on games.

Baby formula recall

A popular baby formula in the US has been linked to a botulism outbreak that has sickened at least 13 infants in 10 states. Read about the recall.

A new pill to manage high cholesterol

This experimental daily pill may lower cholesterol in patients who don’t see enough benefit with statins alone, a new study finds.

Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City

This year’s 75-foot-tall Christmas tree was hoisted aloft at its new home in New York City on Saturday. With its arrival, Manhattan is officially spruced up for the holidays.

How one photographer got access to 1960s rock royalty

In the mid-1960s, Danish photographer Bent Rej was able to photograph some of the most beloved musicians of a generation — legends such as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Who, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix.

In memoriam

Lenny Wilkens, a three-time inductee into the Basketball Hall of Fame who was enshrined as both a player and a coach, has died at age 88. Wilkens played 15 seasons in the NBA and was named an All-Star nine times. He coached 2,487 games in the NBA — which is still a record. Among his many achievements, he led the Seattle SuperSonics to the NBA title in 1979 and remained iconic in the city for the rest of his life.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Fan frenzy erupts over Starbucks ‘Bearista’ cup

Starbucks fans are lining up for hours — and even getting into scuffles — as they try to get their hands on the limited-edition “Bearista” cup. See how the cute collectible is brewing chaos across the country.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.