5 things to know for Oct. 9: Gaza ceasefire plan, National Guard, Palisades fire, Severe weather, School lunches

More than 100,000 people are on organ transplant waiting lists in the US, each holding onto hope for the chance at a healthier, longer life. As demand outpaces available donors, some doctors around the world are exploring the use of animal organs for patients in critical need.

1️⃣ Gaza ceasefire plan

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire framework that will allow for the swift release of all remaining hostages held in Gaza. Qatari officials say the deal will also see Israeli forces withdraw to an agreed-upon line and increase the delivery of aid into Gaza. President Donald Trump said the hostages are likely to be released on Monday. Families of Israeli hostages celebrated the news. Palestinians in Gaza also welcomed the deal, cautiously hoping it would bring an end to Israel’s war. Notably, several sticking points have yet to be resolved, including a future government for Gaza and the disarmament of Hamas.

2️⃣ National Guard

Members of the Texas National Guard have started their mission in the greater Chicago area, an official said Wednesday night. This comes as President Trump’s efforts to deploy federalized National Guard troops to Democratic-led cities have prompted a series of legal showdowns. The Trump administration has said the deployments are aimed at fighting lawlessness and to aid ICE agents carrying out the president’s sweeping immigration enforcement agenda. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have said the National Guard deployment is unnecessary, with Pritzker describing it as “Trump’s invasion.”

3️⃣ Palisades fire

Nine months after the Palisades Fire ravaged the Los Angeles area — killing 12 people and destroying thousands of structures — a man has been arrested in Florida on suspicion of arson. The 29-year-old suspect, who worked as an Uber driver and lived in the Pacific Palisades at the time, is accused of maliciously starting the fire on New Year’s Day. Officials said the suspect took iPhone videos of the view before allegedly using a lighter to ignite paper or vegetation. Firefighters suppressed the blaze on January 1, but it “continued to smolder and burn underground” unnoticed before fanning into the Palisades Fire less than a week later. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the US attorney for Southern California.

4️⃣ Severe weather

A nor’easter could develop this weekend and bring strong winds and heavy rain for much of the East Coast into early next week. It could turn out to be a “full-fledged” and “rather significant” storm system, the Weather Prediction Center warned. A nor’easter is a coastal storm named based on the direction from which its winds slam into the coast: northeast. Nor’easters are notorious for producing snow in winter, but they can occur at any time of year, bringing heavy rain instead. Meanwhile, in parts of the Southwest, more than a month’s worth of rain could fall within days as the week comes to a close, raising the risk of dangerous floods.

5️⃣ School lunches

California made history Wednesday by enacting the first law in the US to define and ultimately ban ultraprocessed foods in the state’s public schools. The “Real Food, Healthy Kids Act,” signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, requires public health officials and scientists to determine which foods are most harmful to human health, including those that may contain ingredients like nonnutritive sweeteners or high amounts of saturated fat, sodium and added sugar. Any “ultraprocessed food of concern” would then be phased out of the school food supply. On average, children in the US get nearly two-thirds of their calories from ultraprocessed foods packed full of additives and high-calorie sugars, salt and fat, according to a recent CDC report.

Dolly Parton responds to rumors about her health

The country music icon wants everyone to know she’s fine and “not dying.” Parton said she’s just been busy (workin’ 9 to 5).

WNBA Finals: Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces, led by superstar A’ja Wilson, are one win away from clinching the franchise’s third championship in four seasons.

The rise of ‘cozy coloring’

There’s a new trend in adult coloring — and it may help draw you in for a relaxing, low-pressure evening.

Disney theme parks announce new ticket prices

On Wednesday, Disney announced limited-time discounts alongside moderate ticket price hikes at its US theme parks.

Climbing Europe’s highest sand dune is both peculiar and rewarding

Watch this video to see what it’s like to trek up the Dune du Pilat.

10

That’s how many inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail nearly five months ago, triggering a multistate manhunt. The last of the 10 prisoners was captured in Atlanta on Wednesday following a standoff with police.

▶️ Halloween costs give parents a fright

The prices of Halloween costumes, props and accessories have risen due to a series of tariffs imposed on most goods imported from China. CNN’s Natasha Chen explains the impact on the industry this year.

