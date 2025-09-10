5 things to know for Sept. 10: Qatar strike, Crime crackdown, Russian drones, Public health, Plane safety

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The US government is selling a mega yacht that was seized on the shores of Fiji. It can be yours for just $100 million … if you can undock it from legal limbo

1️⃣ Qatar strike

Israel is facing global condemnation over its unprecedented attack on Tuesday in the capital of Qatar, a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks. The target of the strike was Hamas leaders, but it failed to assassinate the negotiating delegation. Qatar is one of the United States’ closest allies in the region and is leading diplomatic talks to bring an end to the war in Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the enclave. The strike will likely put hostage negotiations at risk, analysts say. President Donald Trump criticized the strike, saying he found out about the plan too late to intervene. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has portrayed the attack as a peacemaking action that could hasten the end of the war.

2️⃣ Crime crackdown

President Trump on Tuesday dined at a restaurant in Washington, DC, for the first time in his second term, asserting that his crime crackdown has made the city safe. It has been one month since the Trump administration effectively took over DC’s police department, surging federal law enforcement and troops across the nation’s capital. Data shows crime in the city is down, homeless encampments have been cleared and hundreds of people accused of being in the US illegally have been detained. But the moves are also hurting tourism and restaurant traffic. Trump told reporters Tuesday that he may announce a similar operation in another US city as soon as today. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the Trump administration will only be going into cities that welcome such efforts.

3️⃣ Russian drones

Poland’s military reported today that it shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during an attack on Ukraine. It marked the first time Russian drones had been shot down over the territory of a NATO member state, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. “This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to our citizens,” said Poland’s Operation Command. Tusk called the incursion a “large-scale provocation,” noting it involved a “huge number” of drones. The European Union’s foreign policy chief called it “the most serious European airspace violation by Russia since the war began.” The Polish military thanked NATO member the Netherlands for contributing F-35 fighter jets to defensive operations overnight, which have now concluded.

4️⃣ Public health

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unveiled the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” strategy on Tuesday. It focuses on investigating vaccine injuries and pharmaceutical practices but stops short of new regulatory actions. The report largely mirrors an August draft, including initiatives on ultraprocessed foods and public education about synthetic kratom, while avoiding industry crackdowns. Proposed measures on pesticides also remain unchanged, despite calls from environmental and food advocates to address chemical health risks. HHS will also work on a new vaccine framework that, the report said, will ensure “America has the best childhood vaccine schedule” and ensure “scientific and medical freedom.”

5️⃣ Plane safety

The FAA issued a safety alert Tuesday warning airlines about the fire risks posed by lithium batteries carried by passengers and crew. Aviation experts say devices like cell phones, laptops, e-cigarettes and hearing aids can malfunction, causing a “thermal runaway” that may ignite a fire. Batteries stored in carry-on bags or in overhead bins can also be hard to monitor, delaying detection and firefighting measures in flight. The FAA has tracked 50 verified battery-related incidents through August, according to the agency’s statistics. Southwest Airlines is currently the only major US carrier that requires portable chargers and power banks to be “in plain sight” if they are being used during a flight.

Breakfast browse

Oliver North marries Fawn Hall, his document-shredding secretary at the center of Iran-Contra scandal

Two key figures in the Iran-Contra affair quietly married last month, nearly 40 years after the scandal rocked US politics and President Ronald Reagan’s administration.

Everything Apple announced at its big event

Apple announced the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 and new wearables during its annual hardware event on Tuesday. Check out the product upgrades here.

This photographer has been sneaking into fashion shows for a decade

Fashion and rebellion — what a fun combo. Read about a man who has snuck into prestigious events for nearly a decade.

Building a modern metropolis using a centuries-old technique

Bamboo scaffolding has become synonymous with Hong Kong’s skyline, and it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Marijuana may cause chromosomal defects in human egg cells

Marijuana may cause chromosomal defects in human egg cells

Higher levels of THC may cause chromosomal malformations in human eggs that may lead to infertility and miscarriages, a new study found.

Big number

$5 billion

That’s roughly how much pharmaceutical companies spent on national TV ads in 2024. President Trump signed an order this week aiming to decrease the number of drug ads on TV after accusing companies of misleading the public about medications and their side effects.

Weather

And finally…

▶️ After 100 years, the school bus finally gets a 21st-century makeover

This California mother created a company that’s introducing much-needed modernizations to child transportation. Watch the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.