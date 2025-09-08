Video shows fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee on Charlotte light rail – stirring debate on crime in major US cities

By Holly Yan and Mia Blackman, CNN

(CNN) — Gruesome video shows a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee getting stabbed to death on a Charlotte light rail train – a case that has turned into a flashpoint as the Trump administration vows to crack down on crime in large, predominantly Democratic cities.

The unprovoked attack happened shortly before 10 p.m. August 22, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. A caller said a woman was stabbed in the throat.

The victim, Iryna Zarutska, is a refugee who recently fled from war-torn Ukraine, CNN affiliate WBTV reported.

Video of the attack shows Zarutska entering a train car and taking a seat directly in front of the suspect, court documents state.

“The train travels for approximately four and half minutes before the suspect pulls knife from his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” a police detective wrote in an affidavit.

“Blood visibly drips on the floor as the defendant walks away from the victim. The victim goes unresponsive shortly after the attack. The defendant is the assailant on the video. There appears to be no interaction between the victim and defendant,” the affidavit states.

The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a laceration and charged with first-degree murder.

A judge has ordered Brown to be evaluated for 60 days in a local hospital. CNN is trying to reach his attorney for comment.

Brown has 14 previous court cases in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, WCNC reported. He was sentenced to six years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering and larceny in Mecklenburg County in 2015, WCNC said.

Debate over sharing footage of the killing

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles offered her condolences and came under criticism for saying she didn’t think the video should be widely shared.

“The video of the heartbreaking attack that took Iryna Zarutska’s life is now public. I want to thank our media partners and community members who have chosen not to repost or share the footage out of respect for Iryna’s family,” the Democratic mayor wrote Saturday.

“Like so many of you, I’m heartbroken – and I’ve been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe.”

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy lambasted the mayor’s response.

“Charlotte’s Mayor doesn’t want the media to show you the ugly truth. Why? Because she and other public officials in her city bear responsibility,” Duffy posted on X on Sunday.

Duffy also slammed local authorities, citing the suspect’s criminal record.

“By failing to properly punish him, Charlotte failed Iryna Zarutska and North Carolinians.”

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy, posted about the stabbing on social media and blasted major media organizations for what he described as a lack of coverage.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Victim fled violence in Ukraine, only to be killed in the US

Despite the horrors of her home country, Zarutska “just had a heart of gold,” a family friend told WCNC.

“She was always very helpful, very supportive,” said the friend, identified only as Lonnie. “She was a sweetheart. And it makes me sick to think that she’s gone.”

Lonnie described the daily bombing in Ukraine that Zarutska and the agony of not knowing “if you’re going to live or breathe another day.”

Zarutska found refuge in Charlotte, then lost her life there.

“It’s very, very sickening and sad that we have such evil in our society today,” Lonnie said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Diane Gallagher, Sara Smart and Lauren Chadwick contributed to this report.

