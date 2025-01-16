Residents ordered to evacuate after fire breaks out at a power plant in Central California

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — People living near a power plant in Central California were ordered to evacuate their homes Thursday night after a fire broke out at the facility, officials said.

Fire crews were battling the blaze at the Moss Landing Power Plant, which serves as a battery storage site, a spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office told CNN.

The incident is not connected to the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, and efforts to contain the blaze are ongoing, the spokesperson confirmed.

The fire erupted at the facility around 3 p.m., and evacuation orders were issued by 6:30 p.m. due to concerns over hazardous materials and potential chemical releases, the sheriff’s office spokesperson said without detailing which materials were causing concern. About 1,500 were impacted by the evacuation orders, said Monterey County Spokesperson Nicholas Pasculli.

CNN reached out to the North County Fire Protection District of Monterey for details.

The sheriff’s office deployed drones to assess the severity of the situation and monitor air quality, Pasculli said. Emergency services, including sheriff’s deputies and medical teams, are fully mobilized.

Santa Cruz County Public Health officials advised residents to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, turn off ventilation systems and limit outdoor exposure. Santa Cruz is north of Monterey.

To assist evacuees, the Castroville Rec Center has been designated a temporary evacuation point, according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service Bay Area shared satellite images of the fire on X, highlighting visible heat signatures from the blaze.

Officials have not determined when the evacuation order will be lifted.

The area is adjacent to major ecosystems, including the Moss Landing Wildlife Area, Elkhorn Slough State Marine Reserve and Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.