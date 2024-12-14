Why Pepperdine University doesn’t evacuate students, even when flames are close to campus

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Dick Van Dyke had to evacuate. So did Mark Hammill and Cher. But some 3,000 students at Pepperdine University were told to stay put, even as wildfire flames raged toward their campus. With some 20,000 Malibu residents ordered, or at least warned, to evacuate the looming Franklin Fire, some were left wondering why there are different rules for different people.

“All community members on the Malibu campus are directed to shelter in place in the Tyler Campus Center or Payson Library. Despite any evacuation orders from Malibu city or surrounding areas, the University community should follow University instructions,” the university said early Tuesday as the erratic flames advanced.

While it may seem counterintuitive, the strategy is intentional. Since the 1990s, shelter-in-place has been part of Pepperdine’s emergency response plan during wildfires, in part due to circumstances specific to the 830-acre campus, but the policy is not without its skeptics.

Access and traffic are key concerns

The unique topography of the campus – set on a hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean – provides a limited number of roads to access the university. These roads may be closed or dangerous in unpredictable wildfire situations, and with 60% of students living on campus, could quickly become gridlocked, preventing students from getting to safety, according to the university. Added congestion could also hinder emergency responders from moving quickly throughout the area.

“Evacuating a large population during a fast-moving wildfire can create additional risks, including exposure to hazardous conditions on congested roads,” said Michael Friel, the school’s senior director of Communications and Public Relations. “The Malibu campus is situated along Pacific Coast Highway, which can become a choke point during regional evacuations.”

“Another challenge is timing. Wildfires often move rapidly, leaving little time to safely evacuate thousands of students and staff,” Friel said. “By sheltering in place, we can keep everyone accounted for and in a secure environment.”

Strategic construction and landscaping

Buildings on Pepperdine’s campus are constructed with fire-resistant materials and the landscaping features fire-resistant plants. Additionally, the university says it ensures brush and other potential fuel for wildfires is cleared at least 200 feet from campus buildings each year, creating firebreaks.

“Our buildings feature fire-resistant materials and irrigation systems that protect the surrounding landscape. Additionally, we maintain defensible space around campus structures and have dedicated water reservoirs for firefighting,” Friel said.

The Payson Library and Tyler Campus Center are located in the center of campus and are equipped with electricity, food, water and medical supplies, he added.

“Our campus, thoughtfully designed and maintained with fire safety in mind, has proven to be a secure place for our community during wildfires affecting the Malibu campus,” Pepperdine President Jim Gash said in statement Tuesday.

Policy fuels frustration for some nearby residents

Pepperdine’s shelter-in-place policy has often been a point of contention between the school and nearby communities.

After the Woolsey Fire swept through the Malibu area in 2018, some residents took issue with the policy, according to the Los Angeles Times.

At one community meeting, the paper reported, residents complained it caused firefighting resources to be diverted to campus away from other parts of the city.

“Why were they allowed to stay there at all?” one woman asked at the meeting, according to the newspaper. “They should have been evacuated like everyone else.”

CNN’s Bill Weir spoke to one local man about the issue in 2018.

“I understand there’s a lot of kids that don’t have transportation, so it’d be difficult to get them all out, but the locals believe that it’s because they wanted the fire department to post up there and protect the school,” Steve Dunn told Weir at the time.

But not everyone agrees. Helmut Meissner lives in a nearby neighborhood called Malibu Country Estates and is the homeowners association president.

“We know that the university does a phenomenal job in terms of brush clearing and keeping their campus as good prepared for a fire as a place can be,” he told CNN Wednesday. “It also makes sense to keep the students off the streets while the rest of the community potentially gets stuck in traffic jams during evacuations.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department regularly reviews Pepperdine’s shelter-in-place plans and, according to the university, “supports the plans as the safest course of action.”

“Pepperdine’s shelter-in-place protocol has been developed in close collaboration with the Los Angeles County Fire Department,” Friel said.

‘Scary’ moments in the library

As they hunkered down Tuesday, students shared incredible images showing the Franklin Fire creeping up.

“We’ve been in the library for about six hours, awaiting orders,” Pepperdine student Nick Gerding told CNN’s John Berman as flames from the Franklin Fire leapt at campus. “Ironically, it’s finals week so there was already a lot of people here, but it’s pretty jam-packed. There’s about 300 to 400 kids in here and overall.”

Gerding headed to the library after the power went out in his dorm around 11:30 p.m. Monday and he got a call from his roommate saying there was a large fire in the area, he said.

In the packed library, the night was calmer than expected, with some students praying and waiting for occasional updates from the university president, he added.

“There honestly wasn’t much that we could do in that moment, and I feel like we all collectively understood that, so I’m grateful for the non-panic that happened. But it was still very, very scary.”

The shelter-in-place protocol was lifted Wednesday morning, the university announced, as fire activity around the campus had decreased, with only small flames remaining in lingering hot spots.

Early assessments at Pepperdine show no structural damage or injuries from the Franklin Fire, according to the university.

The fire has burned more than 4,000 acres, fueled by strong winds, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

