2 dead, 10 injured in New Orleans shootings

(CNN) — Two people were killed and 10 others were injured in two shootings during a popular New Orleans second-line parade on Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

“There are two different scenes here. There are two different shooting events. They are 45 minutes apart from each other,” Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said during a Sunday evening news conference.

Despite some additional police resources at the event, gunfire erupted at about 3:40 p.m. “Apparently, a car was involved … and shots were fired into the crowd,” Kirkpatrick said.

Nine people were hurt and taken to hospitals. “All of those victims are alive,” she said.

Police “know two weapons were used by the ballistics that are left on the scene,” Kirkpatrick said. No additional information was provided about the firearms.

“Approximately 45 minutes later, up on the bridge, we did have another outbreak of gunfire,” Kirkpatrick said. Three more people were struck by gunfire, according to police.

“Because no cars were able to be on that bridge, we know that the shooting occurred within the crowd,” she said.

Two people were killed during the second shooting and the another “is in extreme critical condition,” Kirkpatrick said.

Police say it is still unclear whether the shootings are related because they occurred 45 minutes apart.

“We’re sure someone probably has video, film, something, and we would like them to call” New Orleans police or Crime Stoppers, Kirkpatrick urged.

She said police “have had a history” with this second-line and “added officers to this event, knowing that it had a potential for violence.”

Second-line parades are community-driven, informal processions, often organized by social aid and pleasure clubs, or as part of a larger public gathering like a funeral or a celebration. The term “second line” refers to the people who follow the main brass band procession, the “first line.”

“It’s a wonderful event … and we wanted to keep it a wonderful event,” she said. The event draws thousands of people, according to police.

